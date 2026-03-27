MMTS frequency to be increased, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials concerned to increase the frequency of MMTS train services during peak office hours and ensure punctuality in operations.

During a review meeting on MMTS services he had with the officials at the Conference Hall of the Legislative Council, he emphasised that the services within the Core Urban Region (CURE) of Hyderabad should be strengthened to meet the growing transport needs of the people.

He also enquired about the declining MMTS ridership in recent times.

When the authorities brought to the notice of the chief minister that the lack of direct RTC bus connectivity to MMTS stations was affecting the ridership, Revanth directed them to explore the feasibility of operating mini-buses to facilitate seamless last-mile connectivity for commuters.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to provide necessary amenities for passengers at all MMTS stations. “Commuters will opt for MMTS services only when good amenities are provided,” he added.

Reviewing the revenue generation from MMTS services, the chief minister suggested enhancement of self-generated revenue sources.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to conduct a study and submit a report on how to increase ridership and improve amenities.