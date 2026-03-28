An American Dream, Softly Told

American cuisine, with its indulgent meats, comforting classics, and bold flavours, continues to find a loyal audience, and bringing that experience to The Leela Hyderabad was Chef Jason McKinney with his Contemporary American Cuisine pop-up, an event that promised nostalgia, technique, and storytelling, but ultimately delivered a more mixed experience than expected.
For Chef Jason, this India visit marked a personal milestone as much as a professional one. “This is my first time in India, and it’s been pretty awesome,” he shares with an easy enthusiasm, before tracing his journey back to a simple, almost cinematic childhood moment. “The first thing I remember making was pancakes, my grandfather made me a chef’s hat out of a paper towel. Seeing the result immediately, I was just hooked,” he recalls. That early spark led him to some of the world’s most demanding kitchens, including The French Laundry, where he spent five years honing his craft. “It’s one of the hardest restaurants to get into in the States, and I was lucky. By the time I left, I was one of the top guys,” he says, matter-of-factly. From there, his journey took an entrepreneurial turn, “I started a company selling truffles to restaurants, and about six years later, we sold it to ButcherBox,” he says, before circling back to food, travel, and the kind of creative freedom he now embraces.
Behind that trajectory, however, is a more personal story. “My mother was my biggest supporter. I came from a broken home, my dad struggled with addiction. Cooking became a way of bringing things together,” he reflects, adding, “Even now, when I go back, she cooks for me. That’s her love language.” It is perhaps this emotional grounding that informs a menu built as much on memory as on method. “There’s a lot on the menu that makes sense if you’ve had an American childhood,” he explains. From playful Cheese-It-inspired bites packed with parmesan and cheddar to his take on Chicken and waffles, the dishes attempt to balance familiarity with finesse. One of the more personal plates is the Smoked Duck Liver Mousse served on a waffle with maple butter gel. “It was inspired by a mentor I lost, we created it together, and it became something really special,” he says. Desserts lean into nostalgia as well, with a classic chocolate cheesecake inspired by Reese’s, while the mains include a lamb dish rooted in memory. “I remember travelling across California with my dad, we stopped at a steakhouse and I had one of the best meals of my life. This is a little spin on that,” he shares.
When asked about standout dishes, McKinney is quick to point out, “Chicken and waffles and the Truffle Cappuccino, they’re the signatures. We bring in truffles from Italy, so that’s quite special.” And while he has begun exploring the city, his culinary journey in Hyderabad is still unfolding. “We tried a place called Seasons Express, they had incredible roasted chicken. I haven’t had biryani yet, but I’ve heard so much about it,” he admits with a laugh.
At its core, his philosophy remains deeply rooted in emotion and connection. “Food is a gift. Cooking has taken me everywhere I needed to go, I even won over my fiancée by cooking dinner. It’s one of the best ways to take care of people,” he says.
While the dishes carried interesting concepts and personal histories, the flavours lacked the depth and impact one would expect from such a showcase, and the portion sizes felt notably restrained. In the end, it was a meal where the stories lingered longer than the taste, a reminder that even the most passionate culinary journeys must ultimately translate into what arrives on the plate.