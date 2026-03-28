An American Dream, Softly Told

Behind that trajectory, however, is a more personal story. “My mother was my biggest supporter. I came from a broken home, my dad struggled with addiction. Cooking became a way of bringing things together,” he reflects, adding, “Even now, when I go back, she cooks for me. That’s her love language.” It is perhaps this emotional grounding that informs a menu built as much on memory as on method. “There’s a lot on the menu that makes sense if you’ve had an American childhood,” he explains. From playful Cheese-It-inspired bites packed with parmesan and cheddar to his take on Chicken and waffles, the dishes attempt to balance familiarity with finesse. One of the more personal plates is the Smoked Duck Liver Mousse served on a waffle with maple butter gel. “It was inspired by a mentor I lost, we created it together, and it became something really special,” he says. Desserts lean into nostalgia as well, with a classic chocolate cheesecake inspired by Reese’s, while the mains include a lamb dish rooted in memory. “I remember travelling across California with my dad, we stopped at a steakhouse and I had one of the best meals of my life. This is a little spin on that,” he shares.