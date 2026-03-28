Case filed over ‘haunted airport’ videos targeting RGIA on YouTube

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police registered a case over the alleged circulation of fake, misleading and harmful videos about the airport on YouTube.

The complaint was filed by Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Associate Vice President (Security and Vigilance) at GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

According to the complaint, two fabricated and misleading videos uploaded on YouTube falsely portrayed RGIA as a ‘haunted’ location, using deceptive visuals and manipulated content to misinform the public.

The complainant said such videos could spread rumours, create panic among passengers, encourage sensationalism, damage the airport’s reputation and undermine public confidence in critical national infrastructure.

He further alleged that despite reporting the videos to the platform, only an automated response was received and no action had been taken so far by Google.

The complainant also informed police that a YouTuber had earlier been arrested at GMR Goa International Airport for circulating similar false and sensational content. Police have registered a case. Probe is on.