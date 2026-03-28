Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation plans flood mitigation, civic upgrades in Rajendranagar zone

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is set to roll out infrastructure works in the Rajendranagar Zone, focusing on urban flooding and civic upgrades, with consultancy services covering roads, traffic, public spaces, buildings and stormwater drainage. The recently formed GHMC Rajendranagar Zone comprises six circles — Rajendranagar, Attapur, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Jangampet and Chandrayangutta.

The initiative prioritises urban flood mitigation amid rapid urbanisation and climate variability, with works integrating existing schemes for a holistic approach; GHMC has invited expressions of interest from consultants to prepare plans and DPRs.

According to official sources, the consultancy will focus on developing sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure, with special emphasis on stormwater management and flood mitigation. The scope includes identifying strategies to reduce urban flooding risks, promoting groundwater recharge through bio-swales, permeable pavements, rain gardens and rainwater harvesting structures, and designing sustainable drainage systems to efficiently manage excess water.

The plans also aim to improve urban safety, particularly for women, children and persons with disabilities, through better pedestrian infrastructure, CCTV surveillance, energy-efficient street lighting and real-time monitoring systems.