Hyderabad Water Board warns private tankers over logo misuse

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has issued a stern warning against the unauthorised use of its official name and logo by private individuals, particularly private water tanker operators.

The Board observed that some private tanker operators were illegally using its official logo, a government-authorised identity mark, misleading the public into believing that these tankers were part of official government services. Authorities said such misuse damages public trust and amounts to fraudulent activity.