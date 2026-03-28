Hyderabad’s tattoo boom

The first tattoo I ever saw was on Big B’s hand in the movie Deewar, ‘Mera Baap Chor Hai’.

At that time, it felt extreme. I understood that tattoos were art that would serve as a permanent sticky note.

Cut to college, and suddenly everyone had tattoos, because a KTM bike was not giving you enough personality.

A tattoo is basically a thought you had that you now cannot delete. Which is risky, because college students do not have thoughts, they have rage and extreme emotions.

That is why most first tattoos are: Their own name, because that is all they could think of before the tattoo artist said ‘decide’, their girlfriend’s name, in most stories the girl leaves. One friend of mine got his roll number tattooed.

Even then, the invigilator asked for a hall ticket.

The most confusing tattoos for me are ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’. My first question is: when did they die? Because that is the only situation where this feels like a tribute. Otherwise, they are alive. They are calling you right now. Check your phone for missed calls.