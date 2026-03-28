Hyderabad’s tattoo boom

The first tattoo I ever saw was on Big B’s hand in the movie Deewar, ‘Mera Baap Chor Hai’.
At that time, it felt extreme. I understood that tattoos were art that would serve as a permanent sticky note.
Cut to college, and suddenly everyone had tattoos, because a KTM bike was not giving you enough personality.
A tattoo is basically a thought you had that you now cannot delete. Which is risky, because college students do not have thoughts, they have rage and extreme emotions.
That is why most first tattoos are: Their own name, because that is all they could think of before the tattoo artist said ‘decide’, their girlfriend’s name, in most stories the girl leaves. One friend of mine got his roll number tattooed.
Even then, the invigilator asked for a hall ticket.
The most confusing tattoos for me are ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’. My first question is: when did they die? Because that is the only situation where this feels like a tribute. Otherwise, they are alive. They are calling you right now. Check your phone for missed calls.
Then there are caste tattoos. No conversation. No debate. Pure judgment. Personally, I have always liked tattoos, but I have never got one. Because I am very indecisive, by the time I choose between bonda and wada, it is dinner time. And surprisingly, Kim Kardashian gave the most practical advice: ‘Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?’ Exactly. I do not even have a sticker on my Activa. Why get one on my arm?
Now coming to tattoo studios in Hyderabad. This is where things go from emotional to irreversible. A friend of mine wanted a cross tattoo. He gave the artist a reference image, trusted the process, and walked out feeling spiritual. Three months later, when the tattoo settled, people started asking him if he is a fan of MedPlus Pharmacy. That is when you realise a bad tattoo is not a mistake. It is a lifetime conversation starter for the wrong reasons.
Big rule: do not experiment with tattoo artists. Support new artists, yes. But not when they can make a lion look like a bowl of atta. My advice is always: go to the GOAT. Or do not go. Also, observe the studio. If a place offers tattoo, piercing, facial, and haircut, that is not a tattoo studio. It is a club where one guy is trying all his hobbies. Jack of all trades, master of none, definitely not your skin. The real problem is, you cannot even verify properly. Any artist can show you photos that may or may not be theirs. The only reliable proof is their own body. If their tattoos look clean, you have a chance. If not, you are the practice session. But maybe bad tattoos have a purpose. Because life is short anyway. And if you get a bad tattoo, at least you get a good story. And if the story is not good enough, do not worry.
You can always make it bigger with another tattoo artist, and that is how you end up seeing a tattoo studio in almost every area you go to.