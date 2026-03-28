Lili: Whisper of Cantonese

Here, food is treated as language, not theatre. We began with the Tempura Nori Crisp, Dashi Sichuan soup, and Shanghai Spring Cucumber salad, before moving on to dim sums that proved to be the highlight — particularly the Brussel Bacon Maple Crunch and the Lamb and Chevre variations. Distinct in both flavour and form, they came together in a way that felt surprising yet cohesive.

The experience continued with plates like Spicy Aubergine, Mala Lamb, and Imperial Phyllo Spring Rolls. For mains, the Miso Kung Pao Chicken, OG XO Prawns, and Kirin Chilli Fish paired beautifully with Edamame Scallion Fried Rice and Chorizo Fennel Fried Rice — both bold, layered, and unapologetically flavourful. Desserts brought a fitting close with the Peanut Noir Gateau and a Yuzu Chilli Chocolate Wedge served with confit lemon.

If the kitchen speaks in nuance, the bar answers in poetry. The cocktail programme, curated by Gaurav Dhyani, World Class India Winner 2018, draws from Cantonese philosophy and Chinese folklore, translating them into modern mixology. Each drink is crafted to complement the cuisine rather than compete with it — the Barely Legal, a whiskey-based cocktail with smoked cinnamon apple, being a standout.

In a city that is constantly expanding its culinary vocabulary, Lili chooses to whisper instead of shout. It invites guests to slow down, to notice texture and temperature, and to savour balance in its purest form. In doing so, it doesn’t just introduce a new restaurant to Hyderabad, it offers a new way of dining.