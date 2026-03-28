Lili: Whisper of Cantonese

Tucked away in the leafy quiet of Jubilee Hills, there’s a restaurant that doesn’t chase attention — it earns it, slowly and deliberately. Lili, a 45-seat Cantonese kitchen and bar on Road No 45, is redefining Hyderabad’s relationship with Chinese cuisine not through spectacle, but through restraint, precision, and an almost meditative attention to detail. Spread across close to 1,000 square feet, the space is intimate by design, where refinement takes precedence over excess and every element feels thoughtfully considered.
Launched by House Of Tequileria LLP, Lili symbolises purity, renewal, elegance, and calm strength — values that are not just embedded in the name, but reflected in the way the space moves and breathes. The restaurant feels personal, almost conversational. Its scale ensures that nothing feels rushed or impersonal.
The idea was born from a shared love for Chinese cuisine among co-founders Abhilasha Oruganti, Naveen Krishna, and Navyatha Reddy, along with a belief that Hyderabad was ready for a more nuanced, focused expression of Cantonese dining. “Authentic, well-crafted Chinese food was limited in the city. We wanted to create something intimate where flavour is respected and every detail, from the art on the walls to the glass in your hand, feels intentional,” says Abhilasha Oruganti, co-founder and partner.
With over two decades in hospitality, Abhilasha brings a sharp curatorial instinct shaped by ventures such as Fat Pigeon and Chubby Cho. She is joined by Naveen Krishna, whose operational and commercial expertise grounds the brand, and Navyatha Reddy, whose global exposure lends a contemporary edge. Together, they envisioned Lili not just as a restaurant, but as a space built on collaboration, positivity, and genuine connection.
This philosophy extends seamlessly into the design, helmed by noted artist and designer Siddharth Kerkar. At Lili, Siddharth leans into material honesty — hand-beaten copper, wood, ceramic, metal, and fabric come together in a tactile, artisanal language. Hand-painted sculptures curated exclusively for the space anchor the room, making art feel integral rather than ornamental. A palette of crimson red, olive green, and soft beige adds warmth without overwhelming the senses.
In the kitchen, brand chef Tarun Bhatia brings over a decade of global experience across fine dining restaurants, Michelin-starred kitchens, brasseries, and boutique catering setups. His approach at Lili is rooted in strong Cantonese technique, with a modern, unfussy presentation. The menu respects tradition while keeping flavours clean, balanced, and relevant to today’s diner.
Here, food is treated as language, not theatre. We began with the Tempura Nori Crisp, Dashi Sichuan soup, and Shanghai Spring Cucumber salad, before moving on to dim sums that proved to be the highlight — particularly the Brussel Bacon Maple Crunch and the Lamb and Chevre variations. Distinct in both flavour and form, they came together in a way that felt surprising yet cohesive.
The experience continued with plates like Spicy Aubergine, Mala Lamb, and Imperial Phyllo Spring Rolls. For mains, the Miso Kung Pao Chicken, OG XO Prawns, and Kirin Chilli Fish paired beautifully with Edamame Scallion Fried Rice and Chorizo Fennel Fried Rice — both bold, layered, and unapologetically flavourful. Desserts brought a fitting close with the Peanut Noir Gateau and a Yuzu Chilli Chocolate Wedge served with confit lemon.
If the kitchen speaks in nuance, the bar answers in poetry. The cocktail programme, curated by Gaurav Dhyani, World Class India Winner 2018, draws from Cantonese philosophy and Chinese folklore, translating them into modern mixology. Each drink is crafted to complement the cuisine rather than compete with it — the Barely Legal, a whiskey-based cocktail with smoked cinnamon apple, being a standout.
In a city that is constantly expanding its culinary vocabulary, Lili chooses to whisper instead of shout. It invites guests to slow down, to notice texture and temperature, and to savour balance in its purest form. In doing so, it doesn’t just introduce a new restaurant to Hyderabad, it offers a new way of dining.