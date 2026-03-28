Reflecting on Palm Sunday

CE speaks to Rev Dr James Cecli Victor, Presbyter-in-charge of CSI Christ Church, Lallaguda English Pastorate, who sheds light on the occasion and the days leading up to Good Friday and Easter. Explaining the essence of Palm Sunday, he says, “Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, a unique moment in His life. Until then, He was recognised by some as the Messiah — the anointed one — while many saw Him as a teacher or a prophet. This was the first time He was openly acclaimed as a king. The title ‘Son of David’ was used, a title reserved for the anointed one, marking both recognition and the fulfilment of prophecy.”