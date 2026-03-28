Samyuktha: I am a director’s actor

Samyuktha admits that stepping onto that stage brought back an energy she had not felt in years, especially because it was not the usual kind of public speaking she is used to. Reflecting on the experience, the actress says, “Feels good, because I have not done any talking gig for the last 10 years. Of course, it was all serious work when you came. I take my work really seriously. Do shoots, promotions, and that is it, and mostly give speeches in an inauguration or a pre-release event, and that is different, you are not touching topics which are very deep or into my core. So here I got an opportunity, and I liked those familiar feelings after so many years.”