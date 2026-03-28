Sudhir Yaduvanshi’s out-of-the-world Aari Aari roar

“It’s been years of hard work that have led to this moment. When that effort pays off in this way, it feels like the best thing possible. It’s honestly a dream come true. Until the very end, I didn’t even know whether the song would release in my voice or what would happen. Like every other song, I just recorded it and thought, ‘Let’s see what happens, I hope for the best.’ But when I heard the final track for the first time, I couldn’t contain my happiness. I have sung so many songs in Bollywood and I now got the break. It’s a very special and joyful moment for me, an out-of-the-world feeling,” he begins.