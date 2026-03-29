Doctors oppose plan to appoint civil officers as hospital administrators in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Several doctors’ associations across Telangana have opposed the state government’s proposal to appoint Group-I and Group-II officers as hospital administrators, stating that such roles require specialised medical and administrative training.

The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association and Telangana Senior Residents Doctors Association said hospital administration demands clinical knowledge and management skills that general civil service officers may lack.

They noted that no major teaching hospital system in the country follows such a model, citing institutions like AIIMS, and JIPMER, where medical professionals lead administration. Refuting misconceptions about doctor-led systems, they said global organisations rely on medically trained administrators.

The associations added that hospital management involves ensuring medicine supply, equipment maintenance and coordination of services. They urged the government to strengthen existing medical leadership by enhancing autonomy and accountability.