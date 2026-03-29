Osmania University unveils future-ready budget

HYDERABAD: As much as Rs 723.02 crore in receipts, Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure and Rs 2 crore for women’s facilities. And, for the first time, Rs 10 crore set aside exclusively for research. Taken together, the figures approved at Osmania University’s Academic Senate meeting sketch more than a balance sheet — they signal a university in transition, aiming to redefine its academic and institutional future.

The university cleared a Rs 723.02 crore budget for 2026–27, even as it reported steady gains in global collaborations, research output and course expansion.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram highlighted the institution’s rising profile, noting its seventh rank among state public universities and 30th position nationally in the NIRF-2025 rankings. He also thanked the Telangana government for sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore towards campus infrastructure, calling it a transformative boost for long-pending upgrades.

On the academic front, new undergraduate programmes for 2025–26 — including BCom in BFSI and BSc in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Quality — mark a shift towards industry-aligned education. Five undergraduate departments of the University College of Engineering have also secured NBA accreditation till 2028.