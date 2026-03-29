Police recover Rs 4 lakh valuables in 30 minutes, return to Tamil Nadu pilgrim

HYDERABAD: Saifabad police on Friday recovered lost valuables worth Rs 4 lakh within 30 minutes and handed them over to a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu.

Police said that at around 9.30 pm, Manimegala, a resident of Tamil Nadu, approached the Saifabad police station and reported that she had accidentally left her handbag in a Rapido auto-rickshaw at the Lakdikapul Metro Station bus stop. The bag contained 25 grams of gold bangles, two grams of gold ear studs, Rs 30,000 cash and essential documents, with the total value estimated at Rs 4 lakh.

Responding swiftly, Inspector A Seethaiah directed a team to trace the property. The team used technical surveillance and Rapido service data to identify the vehicle and track the driver’s real-time location.

Within a short span, the auto-rickshaw was traced to the Chaderghat area. The driver was secured and the handbag was recovered with all items intact.

The driver and the recovered property were brought to the Saifabad police station, and after verification, the valuables were handed over to the complainant.