Self-defence drive empowers Adilabad schoolgirls with skills, confidence beyond classrooms

ADILABAD: In a world where girls often balance academic pressures with concerns over personal safety, a three-month self-defence initiative has equipped them with something far more enduring — the confidence and skills to protect themselves. Rolled out across more than 130 government schools in Adilabad, the programme combined practical combat techniques with a strong emphasis on mental resilience, reinforcing that self-belief is as critical as physical strength in confronting danger.

The initiative covered Zilla Parishad, KGBV, model and Ashram schools. Trainers conducted structured sessions over three months, including 72 sessions in 24 schools selected under the Union government’s PM-SHRI scheme and 33 sessions in other high schools.

Students were taught simple yet effective techniques designed to disable an attacker and escape — from heel strikes aimed at the nose or chin to elbow blows targeting vulnerable areas such as ribs and the stomach. The focus remained on quick response, situational awareness and safe exit.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah, who attended the concluding session on Saturday, tells the TNIE that the programme was aimed at empowering girls to take charge of their own safety in any situation. He stressed that while physical fitness is important, mental strength plays a decisive role in preventing untoward incidents.

Urging students to go beyond academics, he called on them to build self-confidence and live by the motto ‘Dhairye Sahase Lakshmi’. He noted that the training had not only equipped them with defensive skills but also heightened their awareness of surroundings and potential risks.

Observing the enthusiastic participation, the collector said the girls now appear better prepared to face challenges ahead. He added that such initiatives would continue to play a crucial role in strengthening confidence and advancing empowerment among young students.