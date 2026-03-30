72-year-old Hyderabad man loses Rs 53 lakh to digital arrest scam

HYDERABAD: A 72-year-old retired private employee from Malkajgiri lost Rs 53 lakh in a digital arrest fraud. Police said the septuagenarian was kept under intense psychological pressure for nearly 10 days and was instructed not to disclose the matter to anyone.

The victim said he received a call on March 17 from a person posing as a ‘consultant officer’ from the Data Protection Board of India, alleging that vulgar messages had been sent from a number linked to his Aadhaar card. The call was then diverted to another individual claiming to be an SI from Colaba police in Maharashtra, who recorded his statement over a video call and alleged nationwide misuse of his Aadhaar.

The fraudsters later sent a purported Supreme Court directive accusing him of involvement in a Rs 2 crore loan fraud. He was asked to “prove innocence” by signing and sending documents, sharing family and bank details, and reporting every two hours via WhatsApp. Fake warrants, FIR copies, bank statements and an RBI letter were also shared to create fear.

Under threats of arrest, the victim transferred money to accounts provided by the accused. He later realised the fraud after consulting well-wishers and approached the Malkajgiri cybercrime police, who have registered a case and launched a probe.