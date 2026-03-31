35-year-old sexually assaults disabled relative in Hyderabad, arrested

HYDERABAD: Attapur police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled woman.

The accused, a resident of Barkas in Chandrayangutta and a relative of the survivor’s family, is said to have frequently visited the house near Hasan Nagar. According to police, the incident occurred around 9 am on March 28 when the complainant had stepped out, leaving the woman alone at home. The accused allegedly entered the house and assaulted her.

When the complainant returned around 11.10 am, she found the gate latch open and the survivor in a distressed condition, with the accused present at the spot. He allegedly apologised before fleeing.

The survivor later indicated, through gestures, that she had been assaulted. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused. Investigation is under way.