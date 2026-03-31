Fashion with a Purpose: Teach for Change Lights Up the Runway

Manchu Lakshmi, actress-producer

Trying to bring so many people together year after year and continue to build, grow and evolve is something I am incredibly proud of — not just for myself but for my entire team. Every year, I hope it stays the same in spirit but becomes bigger, larger and more impactful. Walking with my daughter is always special. I used to look at her like my little baby, and now she’s grown into someone who shows me her own sense of swag. This year, we had about 42 actors walking the ramp, including legends like Jaya Prada and Suhasini Maniratnam. I wanted to bring together not just the future but also celebrate the shoulders we stand on. We started with one school and today we are associated with more than a thousand schools. Through the Telangana government, we were one of the four NGOs selected to conduct PTMs across 34,000 government schools — a dream I once had, that has now been achieved. This event is also about art — designers, jewellery, and collaborations. I’m especially excited about The House of Rose and Raamz being a part of it this year.