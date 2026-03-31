Fashion with a Purpose: Teach for Change Lights Up the Runway

Fashion finds its most meaningful expression when it moves beyond style and into purpose, and that is exactly what the annual Teach for Change fashion show achieves every year, since its inception. Bringing together cinema, culture, and compassion, the event led by Manchu Lakshmi transforms the runway into a powerful platform for education. With celebrities walking the ramp in solidarity, the evening blends glamour with a deeper mission: supporting the education of underprivileged children and building a brighter future.
Manchu Lakshmi, actress-producer
Trying to bring so many people together year after year and continue to build, grow and evolve is something I am incredibly proud of — not just for myself but for my entire team. Every year, I hope it stays the same in spirit but becomes bigger, larger and more impactful. Walking with my daughter is always special. I used to look at her like my little baby, and now she’s grown into someone who shows me her own sense of swag. This year, we had about 42 actors walking the ramp, including legends like Jaya Prada and Suhasini Maniratnam. I wanted to bring together not just the future but also celebrate the shoulders we stand on. We started with one school and today we are associated with more than a thousand schools. Through the Telangana government, we were one of the four NGOs selected to conduct PTMs across 34,000 government schools — a dream I once had, that has now been achieved. This event is also about art — designers, jewellery, and collaborations. I’m especially excited about The House of Rose and Raamz being a part of it this year.
Raftaar, rapper
It feels like family already, even though this was my first time at the event. Raamz designed my outfit — it’s a futuristic, cyberpunk take on Indian suits. I was amazed at how perfectly it fit in one go. Being the showstopper here felt special. I usually prefer comfort and street style, and this look blends both.
Drishika Chander, actress
This was my second time walking for Teach for Change. Wearing a saree makes it even more special because I absolutely love them. Being part of something that supports education truly means a lot. I’m grateful to contribute in any way I can and of course, it’s also a lot of fun.
Faria Abdullah, actress
Representing our cultureand textiles on the ramp is always a privilege. Lakshmi akka has been such an inspiration — she does so much for young children,and all of us coming together is just a small contribution towards a much larger cause.
Suhasini Maniratnam, actress
This was my second time walking the ramp. Teach for Change is not limited to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it extends to Tamil Nadu as well, which makes it even more special. Education is what is taking South India forward, and any initiative supporting it is fantastic. I studied in a government school until my eighth standard, so I understand its importance. I believe what you say is more important than what you wear — but dressing up for a good cause is always wonderful. Nothing matches the elegance of a saree.
Hebah Patel, actress
This was my third or fourth time walking for Teach for Change. It’s a pastel pattu saree that I wore for the first time. It felt both glamorous and traditional. The emerald jewellery from House of Rose complements the look beautifully. Being associated with this initiative for the past few years is my small way of showing support.
Prince Cecil, actor
It is always a pleasure to be part of Teach for Change and 2026 looks fantastic. Raamz has been in the industry for so long — I’ve known him since 2015 — so wearing his designs is always special. I’d describe my outfit
as ‘cyber’.
Priyadarshi Pulikonda, actor
I keep thinking about my hometown and my days in a government school, the enthusiasm of young students, especially girls, is unforgettable. If this event contributes even a little to education anywhere in the country, I’m more than happy to be a part of it again and again.