GHMC seizes property belonging to former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa over property tax dues

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has seized a property located in Srinagar Colony, Venkateshwara Hills under Yousufguda Circle-38 limits in Hyderabad yesterday evening, which is registered in the name of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

According to GHMC Revenue Wing officials, the property has accumulated pending property tax dues of over Rs 82 lakh since 2017.

They stated that the outstanding dues amount to Rs 82.91 lakh after applicable rebates under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. The GHMC is offering an OTS scheme for the 2025–26 financial year, providing a 90 percent waiver on accumulated interest for property tax arrears. Property owners can clear dues by paying the full principal amount and just 10 percent of the interest by March 31, 2026.

Despite repeated efforts to recover the dues, no payments were made.

In February, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner issued notices to the concerned representatives associated with the property. However, as there was no response from them, GHMC officials proceeded with enforcement action after issuing a "Red Notice".

Subsequently, under the supervision of the Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) and staff carried out the seizure of the property. The property will remain under GHMC custody until the outstanding property tax dues are cleared, they added.