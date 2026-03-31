Long-reach excavator for cleaner waterbodies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Monday introduced a state-of-the-art amphibious excavator near Sanjeevaiah Park along PVNR Marg to boost lake restoration works.

The machinery was inaugurated by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. It will be used for desilting, dredging, removal of aquatic weeds, strengthening of bunds, and clearing of debris and sludge in lakes and nalas, including Kukatpally Nala.

Officials said the equipment would support the restoration of water bodies and improve urban water management.

It will also be deployed during major festivals such as Ganesh and Durga idol immersion, Bathukamma and Chhath Puja.

Each shift will be handled by a trained operator, assisted by technical staff to ensure smooth functioning. The initiative is expected to enhance lake maintenance and contribute to environmental sustainability in the city.

HYDRAA has initiated action against encroachments at Indira Park near Lower Tank Bund. HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath conducted a field inspection on Monday after reports of unauthorised activity at the unused old skating rink. He ordered an immediate halt to all works.

Officials were told to restore the wall and reintegrate the area into the park for public use. A person allegedly began running karate classes and later attempted to expand operations, even seeking `30 lakh through local MLA funds. Despite pending approvals, construction was reportedly started and part of the boundary wall demolished. A case has been registered against contractor Ravinder Reddy at the Domalguda police station for unauthorised demolition.