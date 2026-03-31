Tata Motors offers upto 20% rebate on EVs

HYDERABAD: As part of the state’s push to promote electric mobility among government employees, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said Tata Motors has offered discounts on EV models such as Tiago EV, Punch EV and Curvv EV. The discounts range between 10% and 20%.

Since the launch of the programme on March 24, it has received a positive response from government employees across the state, the minister said. He added that companies including Mahindra Electric, Gravton Motors, Ola Electric and Ather Energy have also shown interest in offering discounts.

The state government is promoting sustainable transport through partnerships with leading EV manufacturers across two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments as part of efforts to reduce dependence on conventional fuels and encourage electric mobility. Prabhakar further urged more manufacturers to join the initiative and called on government employees to utilise the scheme and adopt EVs.