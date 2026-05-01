Negligence in Covid care: Hyderabad hospital, doctor fined Rs 40 lakh

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-2, Hyderabad, directed a private hospital and a doctor to jointly pay Rs 40 lakh to the family of a deceased patient, holding them guilty of medical negligence and deficiency in service during Covid-19 treatment.

The case was filed by T Sriramulu, a retired employee, and his son T Chaithanya Kumar, following the death of Srilatha (56). She was admitted to a private hospital in LB Nagar in September 2020 after developing fever and breathing difficulties during the first wave of Covid-19. She remained under treatment for about 20 days and was discharged.

The family incurred medical expenses of Rs 13.27 lakh during this period.

According to the complainants, Srilatha did not recover after discharge, was later diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at another hospital and died on December 7, 2020, with the family alleging negligent treatment at the first hospital. They claimed she was treated by an unqualified person, Sai Kumar, who posed as a doctor and administered drugs without supervision; FIRs had been registered against him for impersonation.

The hospital denied the allegations, stating she was treated by qualified specialists and that Sai Kumar was only a personal physician. It also said she was discharged against medical advice and that her death 72 days later was unrelated.

However, the commission, citing medical records, discharge summaries, bills and FIRs, held that negligence was established, noting the lack of supporting evidence from the hospital and Sai Kumar’s role in treatment. It found the hospital and doctor guilty of deficiency in service for allowing an unqualified person to participate in care and awarded compensation,

Rs 25 lakh to the husband and Rs 15 lakh to the son, along with Rs 25,000 litigation costs, directing compliance within 45 days or 12% interest would apply.