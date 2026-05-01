Telangana HC directs FRRO to extend visa of Russian woman

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) to extend the visa of a Russian national, holding that humanitarian considerations must prevail over a rigid application of executive guidelines.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka allowed a writ petition filed by Alena Evgenievna Pavlova and directed the authorities to extend her Entry Visa (X-1) and not to impose any overstay penalty, noting that she had applied for renewal within the prescribed time.

The petitioner, a linguistics graduate from Vologda University in Russia, had been associated with Sri Sathya Sai Prakashana, Muddenahalli, and worked on translations of Indian spiritual literature, including the Bhagavad Gita, into Russian. She married an Indian citizen, VMR Swarag, in July 2024 after an eight-year relationship. Her visa was later converted into an Entry Visa valid till March 26.

Her husband died in October 2025. Despite informing the FRRO and seeking an extension on humanitarian grounds, she was advised to leave India under guidelines applicable to childless widows of Indian nationals.

The court noted that such guidelines provide a general framework but cannot be applied mechanically in exceptional circumstances. It recorded that the petitioner had been disowned by her family in Russia, had medical conditions limiting travel, and was the sole caregiver to her ailing mother-in-law. It also considered her need to perform post-death religious rites.

Holding that the FRRO failed to consider these aspects and acted arbitrarily, the court said administrative decisions must meet standards of fairness and reasonableness under Article 14.

The writ petition was allowed with directions to extend the visa on compassionate grounds and not to penalise the petitioner for any alleged overstay.