A comedian walks into a police station

Three comedians got in trouble for making jokes about politicians. I watched all three sets. My first reaction was: where is the joke? But not everybody is a comedy police like me, so the real police was like, where is the comedian?

One comedian was in Prayagraj, so they tracked him down using mobile tower points, which makes me feel better because I thought this tech is only used in Crime Patrol. Too bad Vijay Mallya clearly doesn’t have an Indian SIM card. Otherwise he would have been brought to justice by now. They went by train, so the other passengers must have asked.

‘Why Prayagraj?’

‘We are making an arrest’.

‘For what crime?’

‘A criminal cracked a joke on someone we worship’.

‘Oh, so Section 295A, hurting religious sentiments, is a criminal offence?’

‘Yeah, but our god is god of fans only’.

‘But what was the joke?’

‘He just took his name’.

‘Oh. Thou shalt not take god’s name in vain’.

The second comedian was Muslim, so they didn’t bother with defamation and the IT Act. They went straight to love jihad. Easy day at work for someone.

By the time the third comedian got in trouble, the police gave up. ‘We can go to Prayagraj, but we won’t go into Bengaluru traffic’. So 3 fangoons, a new term I just coined, went to the comedian’s solo show and made it a panel show… India’s Gotten Insecure.