Festive Punjabi Spread Takes Over Gingerfire

Once seated, the meal began with a refreshing lemongrass and mint cooler, alongside the option of specially curated cocktails. The starters Chicken Tikka, Amritsari Fish, and Paneer Tikka set a promising tone. The Chole Kulche stood out as the highlight, rich in flavour and executed well. The Rara Mutton was satisfactory, while the Baingan ka Bharta lacked depth, though the kulcha helped balance the plate.

Dessert, however, did not quite deliver. The Kesar Phirni fell short on sweetness, missing the comforting finish one expects from a traditional Punjabi meal. Overall, the pop-up offers a fairly decent experience, with a few standout dishes and a genuine attempt to bring the flavours of Punjab to the table.