Festive Punjabi Spread Takes Over Gingerfire

Walking into the restaurant, the rhythmic beat of the dhol and a line-up of staff set the tone for a lively welcome at Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa’s Gingerfire, where an exclusive Punjabi food pop-up was in full swing. After a long journey, the promise of a hearty meal curated by Chef VP Singh felt well-earned. A quick round of the buffet offered a glimpse of what was on the table before we sat down with the chef to understand what diners can expect from the pop-up, which runs until May 10.
Speaking about the concept, Chef VP Singh explains, “The menu changes every day and includes a range of starters and main courses. We have Amritsari Kulcha, Chane ki Dal — which is a signature dish — and Baingan ka Bharta. With the rising heat, we smoke the baingan on a tawa and pair the meal with a light lassi, similar to chaas, flavoured with jeera, black pepper, and black salt. The food leans towards bold, slightly spicy flavours and is prepared using desi ghee. We also serve missi roti made with whole spices.”
No Punjabi spread feels complete without the indulgence of parathas, and the chef is quick to highlight that offering. “We serve authentic Punjabi Aloo Parathas during breakfast, so those keen on trying them should come in early. We’ve sourced ingredients directly from Punjab to bring in the most authentic flavours and experience.
Once seated, the meal began with a refreshing lemongrass and mint cooler, alongside the option of specially curated cocktails. The starters Chicken Tikka, Amritsari Fish, and Paneer Tikka set a promising tone. The Chole Kulche stood out as the highlight, rich in flavour and executed well. The Rara Mutton was satisfactory, while the Baingan ka Bharta lacked depth, though the kulcha helped balance the plate.
Dessert, however, did not quite deliver. The Kesar Phirni fell short on sweetness, missing the comforting finish one expects from a traditional Punjabi meal. Overall, the pop-up offers a fairly decent experience, with a few standout dishes and a genuine attempt to bring the flavours of Punjab to the table.