Flavours Under The Sun: A fresh take on summer flavours

The idea, as Ankita Poojari, co-founder, Kyma, explains, was never to centre it around one ingredient or a predictable summer trend. “I found it quite fitting with the name, because it is summer and the way we went with the entire menu, we did not want to keep it mango-based or any particular ingredient-based, but something which reminds you of summer when you see it and taste it. With the ingredients I have chosen, it has light summer ingredients, and Flavours Under The Sun gets you in that feeling, where you feel transported to a beach, sitting with a drink and eating light, refreshing food,” she says.