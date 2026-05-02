Flavours Under The Sun: A fresh take on summer flavours

Summer has a way of changing appetites. Heavy meals begin to feel like a chore, and suddenly, all you want is something light, fresh, and easy. At Kyma in Gachibowli, that shift reflects on the table with Flavours Under The Sun, a new summer menu that even includes a few Jain-friendly dishes.
The idea, as Ankita Poojari, co-founder, Kyma, explains, was never to centre it around one ingredient or a predictable summer trend. “I found it quite fitting with the name, because it is summer and the way we went with the entire menu, we did not want to keep it mango-based or any particular ingredient-based, but something which reminds you of summer when you see it and taste it. With the ingredients I have chosen, it has light summer ingredients, and Flavours Under The Sun gets you in that feeling, where you feel transported to a beach, sitting with a drink and eating light, refreshing food,” she says.
The small plates set the tone. The Berry Vapour Shells arrive crisp and playful, with a mix of spiced fruit and peach yoghurt that feels both light and indulgent. Then comes the Crispy Okra and Raw Mango Dijon Salad, which steals the show with its flavours. It takes something as familiar as bhindi and turns it into a tangy, crunchy salad that feels surprisingly addictive. The Beetroot and Goat Cheese Terrine brings in earthiness, while the Watermelon Tartare on Shokupan adds a refreshing sweetness against the softness of Japanese milk bread. And for those leaning towards seafood, the Gochujang Grilled Prawns deliver a bold, smoky kick.
There is a clear rhythm to how the menu moves, switching between Asian and Mediterranean influences without feeling forced. “If someone wants Asian, they can go for something like a Miso Pumpkin Udon, or if they want Mediterranean, they can go for a Baked Brie Manakeesh,” Ankita explains. That balance shows up in the larger plates. The Seared Taro and Mala brings warmth with spice, while the Baked Brie Manakeesh leans rich and indulgent with its soft cheese and pickled vegetables. The Miso Pumpkin Udon is comforting in the way a good bowl of noodles should be. The Pan Seared John Dory with coconut lime feels lighter, almost delicate, and fits right into the mood of the menu.
Desserts carry that same easy charm. The Mango Milk Cake makes a return, and it is easy to see why: soft, soaked, and full of Alphonso richness. Alongside it, the Citrus Blossom Tart brings in a bright, zesty finish, while the Pumpkin and Yuzu Cream surprises with its light, mousse-like texture and gentle citrus notes. “All the dishes will remind you of summer in the end,” Ankita adds.
What makes the menu work is not just the dishes, but the feeling it leaves behind. It is thoughtful without being complicated, and indulgent without weighing you down, which is perhaps exactly what summer dining should be.