Inside Oxymoron’s Bold New Cocktail Chapter

Tucked discreetly behind a bookshelf, Oxymoron doesn’t reveal itself immediately and that feels intentional. Once inside, the space opens into a warm, low-lit cocoon where old-school classics hum softly in the background and the city’s noise seems to dissolve. But what truly commands attention here isn’t just the ambience — it’s the cocktail programme, bold, cerebral, and refreshingly unconventional.
Co-founders Rehan Guha and Honey Jain Guha have built Oxymoron around a singular idea: contradiction. And nowhere is that philosophy more sharply expressed than in their newly introduced cocktail menu, which pushes boundaries with unexpected pairings and layered techniques.
Rehan explains, “Hyderabad has never quite been part of the larger cocktail conversation in India. I’ve travelled extensively, seen bars across cities being celebrated, and I always felt this city deserved a place on that map. Oxymoron was born from that thought, almost accidentally, but with a very clear intent.”
That intent comes alive in a menu that leans into contrast and curiosity. The newly crafted selections are anything but predictable. Random Order is a standout — an intriguing mix of Old Monk rum and soy banana milk punch, delivering deep caramel notes with a divisive edge. Then there’s Clearly Misunderstood, which plays with regional flavours — gongura leaves and a chilli thecha garnish — resulting in a cocktail that feels both rooted and rebellious.
For those willing to push their palate further, the menu ventures into truly experimental territory. One of the most talked-about concoctions incorporates chicken broth, ‘wai wai’ masala, and a subtle ramen-like depth — crafted over three days, with a meticulous 48-hour pre-preparation process that defines the bar’s commitment to technique.
Adding another layer is the Forgotten Classics section — a thoughtful nod to pre-prohibition era cocktails from the early 1930s, reinterpreted for a modern audience while retaining their original spirit.
The food menu complements rather than competes, offering small and large plates designed to sit alongside the drinks. Dishes like Crispy Corn and Chicken Dim Sum work well within the experience, though not every plate hits the mark — the chicken liver, in particular, falls short.
Still, Oxymoron isn’t trying to be perfect, it’s trying to be interesting. And with a cocktail menu that dares, provokes, and occasionally divides, it succeeds in carving out a space that Hyderabad’s nightlife has long been missing.