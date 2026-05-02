Inside Oxymoron’s Bold New Cocktail Chapter

That intent comes alive in a menu that leans into contrast and curiosity. The newly crafted selections are anything but predictable. Random Order is a standout — an intriguing mix of Old Monk rum and soy banana milk punch, delivering deep caramel notes with a divisive edge. Then there’s Clearly Misunderstood, which plays with regional flavours — gongura leaves and a chilli thecha garnish — resulting in a cocktail that feels both rooted and rebellious.

For those willing to push their palate further, the menu ventures into truly experimental territory. One of the most talked-about concoctions incorporates chicken broth, ‘wai wai’ masala, and a subtle ramen-like depth — crafted over three days, with a meticulous 48-hour pre-preparation process that defines the bar’s commitment to technique.