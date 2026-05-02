Kallol 2026: An evening of celebrating Odissi

Odissi, in Hyderabad, is not a dominant form. And Preeti knows this better than most. “I was the first to start Odissi here, about 15 years back. Back then, there were very few dancers. Even now, the numbers are limited. In a South Indian state, people naturally connect more to their own classical forms. It has taken a good shape now. We have more schools, more mentors. But yes, we expect more,” she notes.