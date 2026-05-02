Kenny Sebastian: I treat my social media like a public garden

How did you come up with the name Tempo Tantrums?

Tempo is a term from music; the base of a song is tempo. Tantrums came from subjects’ pet peeves and complaints about life, and being a dad, the word tantrums is overly used and has a good rhyme to it. So, Tempo Tantrums is easy to remember. It’s catchy and insinuates music and insinuates like mischief.