Man sentenced to 20 years for raping minor daughter in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A Fast Track Special Court for trial of rape and POCSO cases in Medchal-Malkajgiri district has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old daughter.

The convict, a labourer residing in IDA Jeedimetla and a native of Buxar district in Bihar, was also directed to pay compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Jeedimetla police on May 6, 2025. She stated that the family, comprising a son and two daughters, had migrated to Hyderabad in 2019 in search of livelihood. While she worked as a housekeeper, her husband, also a labourer, was addicted to alcohol and had a history of domestic violence.

The complaint said that one afternoon, when she returned home for lunch, her younger daughter disclosed that their father had sexually assaulted her elder sister. On being questioned, the 15-year-old revealed that the accused had sent her younger sibling out to a shop two months earlier and raped her. She further stated that he had again forced himself on her the previous Friday.

Threatened by the convict, the girls did not disclose any details, but a change in their behaviour sowed seeds of suspicion in their mother. The complainant confronted her husband. In response, he became violent and fled the house.