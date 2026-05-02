Man sexually assaults minor girl at her residence in Hyderabad; POCSO case registered

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal police arrested a man on Friday for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. The incident, which took place on April 28, led to charges under both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shailender Singh, allegedly orchestrated a situation to isolate the victim at her residence by sending her younger siblings away to buy tea powder.

Once alone, Singh reportedly entered the victim’s bedroom and physically assaulted her. The complaint states that the accused used criminal force to silence the girl, covering her mouth so forcefully that she briefly lost consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.

The matter came to light on the night of April 30 when the victim, supported by her father and aunt, approached the authorities. Following the incident, Singh allegedly attempted to intimidate the family into dropping the matter.

Upon receiving the complaint on April 30, police immediately registered a case under sections 74, 75, 76 (relating to sexual assault and outraging modesty), 351, and 352 (Criminal Intimidation and Assault) of the BNS and section 7 and 8 (Sexual Assault on a minor) of the POCSO Act. Investigation is underway.