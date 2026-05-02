Parts of Hyderabad to face 24-hour water disruption on May 2

HYDERABAD: Several areas in the city will face disruption in water supply for 24 hours from 6 am on May 2 to 6 am on May 3, as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) undertakes cleaning of an old balancing tank at the Asifnagar filter bed.

Residents in affected areas may experience low water pressure or complete interruption in supply during this period.

The areas likely to be impacted include O&M Division-XIII (Goshamahal & Karwan Circle) covering Red Hills, Nampally, Mallepally, Sitarambagh, Gode Ki Khabar, Hindi Nagar, Assembly, Secretariat, New MLA Quarters, Adarsh Nagar, South Central Railway area and Gunfoundry.

O&M Division-XIV (Golconda Zone) includes Chintal Basti, Vijayanagar Colony, Old Mallepally, Asif Nagar and Ahmed Nagar. O&M Division-XVII (Kavadiguda Circle) covers Kavadiguda ward, Gandhinagar ward and Domalguda, while O&M Division-XV (Jubilee Hills Circle) includes Banjara Hills ward.

Residents have been advised to use water judiciously and make necessary arrangements in advance.