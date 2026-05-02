Proposal for directly-elected mayor for Hyderabad civic polls under consideration

HYDERABAD: Will voters directly elect their mayor in the upcoming civic polls across Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE)?

While the state government has not announced a decision, the proposal is under active discussion and could shape elections due this year for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), each with populations exceeding one million.

The debate has gained traction following a recent report by NITI Aayog titled Moving Towards Effective City Government: A Framework for Million-Plus Cities (2026). It recommends that mayors in large cities be directly elected by citizens and serve fixed five-year terms. The proposal includes a mayor-in-council system, shifting the role from largely ceremonial to executive, with greater authority over civic administration.

The recommendations aim to improve accountability, continuity and decision-making in urban governance. States have been urged to amend municipal laws in line with the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, which seeks to strengthen local self-governance.