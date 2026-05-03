HYDRAA asserts Bathukamma Kunta’s lake status with proof

HYDERABAD: Presenting documentary proof, including satellite imagery and Google Maps data, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday stated that Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet was a water body.

Addressing a press conference at the HYDRAA office, Ranganath said the irrigation records from 1975 identify the site as a lake. Revenue and GHMC records show Bathukamma Kunta, in Survey No. 563/1, has an extent of 9.19 acres, while the bund in Survey No. 563/2 covers 6 guntas under the name ‘Masan Katta’.

Refuting claims by Edla Sudhakar Reddy that no lake existed, Ranganath said the water body is visible in NASA (Landsat) images from 1990. Survey of India records from 1970 also confirm its existence. The lake is recorded as ‘Errakunta’ in 1975 pahani records.

Ranganath said that, following court directives, signboards and gates at the site have been removed as ownership cannot be determined until a final judgment. He added that HYDRAA informed the Supreme Court that removal of fencing could pose safety risks, and the court has directed the agency to file an affidavit within three weeks.

In the Fatima College case in Bandlaguda, Ranganath said Full Tank Level (FTL) demarcation will be carried out as per High Court orders. He noted that the court did not fault HYDRAA in the Salkam Cheruvu matter and said further action will be based on reports from the Irrigation and Revenue departments.