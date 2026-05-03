Plumber kills pal, builds brick wall to conceal body in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Neredmet police arrested a 47-year-old plumber, Gavvala Mallesh, for allegedly murdering his friend, who worked as a labourer, and concealing the body beneath the kitchen slab with a brick wall in a rented house. The crime, committed in December 2025, came to light recently after the house owner detected a foul smell.

The deceased has been identified as Kanchi Venkat Ramulu. According to police, Mallesh was living alone after separating from his family and had prior involvement in a criminal case.

Mallesh had befriended the victim at labour addas, and the two frequently consumed liquor together. On December 15, 2025, they met at a labour adda in HB Colony, and after failing to find work, consumed liquor near a wine shop and later at the accused’s residence.

During the drinking session, an altercation broke out after the victim allegedly made derogatory remarks about the accused’s personal life. In a fit of rage, Mallesh reportedly attacked Ramulu with a wooden stick, causing fatal head injuries.

Police said the accused then tied the victim’s hands, legs, and neck with a rope, concealed the body beneath the kitchen platform, and constructed a brick wall around it. He later fled the house as a foul smell began to emanate.

The crime surfaced on April 17, 2026, when the house owner, unable to contact the accused since December, broke open the house and discovered the decomposed remains. Based on technical evidence and credible information, police traced and apprehended the accused. Further probe is under way.