Refrigerated container for pharma gets on track in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A dedicated refrigerated container train, Aushadhi Express, was flagged off from the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Sanathnagar on Saturday, strengthening cold-chain logistics for the pharmaceutical sector.

The inaugural service was launched by SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Container Corporation of India Limited chairman and MD Sanjay Swarup.

Operated by CONCOR, the train will run between Hyderabad and Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai. Equipped with diesel-powered refrigerated containers, it is designed to transport life-saving medicines and other temperature-sensitive cargo while maintaining uninterrupted cooling.

Officials said the service will improve efficiency and reliability in India’s pharmaceutical supply chain. Hyderabad, known as the country’s pharma hub, houses key clusters such as Genome Valley, Jeedimetla, Patancheru and Mucherla, all of which depend on seamless connectivity to export markets.

The Hyderabad–JNPT corridor plays a critical role in linking these zones globally. The reefer rake is expected to reduce transit time, lower logistics costs and minimise wastage, thereby improving returns for exporters.

The initiative is aligned with the Centre’s PM Gati Shakti programme, which aims to promote efficient, sustainable and eco-friendly freight transport systems.