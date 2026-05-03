Small pits in forests, big relief for wildlife in Telangana

ADILABAD: In the past, rural communities relied on ‘Chelima’ — small pits dug in stream beds — to access naturally filtered water. Today, that traditional wisdom is being revived in the forests of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, where officials are using it to help wildlife cope with rising temperatures.

In the Jannaram forest division, teams have begun digging 4x4 feet pits, about one foot deep, in dried stream beds where moisture is still present. These ‘Chelimas’ allow water to slowly seep in, creating accessible drinking points for animals and birds. “These pits make it easier for animals and birds to drink water. It is a simple method, but effective,” Divisional Forest Officer M Ram Mohan tells TNIE.

With most natural water sources drying up due to the intense heat, officials have stepped up efforts to ensure water availability. Apart from the Chelima initiative, tanks are being filled through solar borewells in areas where natural sources have dried up. Water tankers are also being used to fill saucer pits in parts of Mancherial district.

Ram Mohan adds that around 60 such water holes have already been created, with a target of 150 across the division. Forest watchers identify moisture pockets along stream beds — often at intervals of half a kilometre — and dig pits with small steps to help animals access the water easily.

Regular monitoring is being carried out, as animal movement often causes sand to collapse into the pits, while fallen leaves can cover the water surface. Teams clean and maintain the pits to ensure they remain visible and usable.