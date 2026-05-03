Special 99-day drive in Hyderabad to clear LRS applications

The GHMC will conduct special drives and melas to dispose of all Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS ) applications as per the directions of the state government.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed all deputy municipal commissioners (DMCs) to conduct special drives and melas for the disposal of LRS applications as part of a 99-day action plan.

As part of the initiative, call centres will be set up in all circle offices with dedicated mobile numbers to assist citizens. Additionally, help desks will be established at prominent and easily accessible locations within each circle office. Dedicated staff from the Town Planning wing will be deployed to address public queries.

The call centres and help desks will function from 10 am to 6 pm on all working days to assist citizens with LRS -2020-related issues. These special drives and melas will offer guidance on application status and approvals, clarify requirements related to shortfall documents and payments, and help citizens access the LRS portal. A direct helpline will also be available for applicants requiring further support.