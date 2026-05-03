Telangana village revives ancient stepwell, restores water, tradition

HYDERABAD: or decades, it lay buried under silt and neglect — a centuries-old stepwell forgotten by time, choked by debris, its water gone and its rituals silenced. Today, in the agrarian village of Peddadinne in Gadwal, the stepwell is slowly returning to life, bringing back not just water, but a shared cultural memory.

The restoration effort is led by Kalpana Ramesh, founder of the Rainwater Project, who has been working to revive traditional water systems across Telangana. The initiative began with an appeal from the priest of the nearby Venkateswara Swamy temple, where the annual Teppotsavam (float festival) had ceased due to the disappearance of the water body.

The stepwell, measuring about 12 by 15 metres and nearly 50 feet deep, was initially believed to be 200–300 years old and built for agricultural use. However, as work progressed, its history appeared deeper. Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy says the structure likely dates back to the late Kakatiya and Vijayanagara periods.

Fragments of stone carvings and temple iconography still remain, though many have been obscured by modern repainting. “Painting over heritage stone erases centuries of craftsmanship,” Kalpana tells TNIE.

Restoration has not been easy. One wall had collapsed, and the well was filled with 15 to 20 feet of silt. Due to its fragile condition, heavy machinery could not be used. Workers relied on manual labour and traditional pulley systems to remove debris, while carefully rebuilding the damaged wall alongside de-silting.

Funding posed another challenge, as projects linked to religious sites often fall outside CSR support. The work eventually received backing from private donors, including many from the US.