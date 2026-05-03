Young Kuruma women restore Telangana’s wool weaving heritage

HANAMKONDA : There was a time when the Kuruma community was known for its handmade woollen blankets and carpets. Then machines took over, the looms fell silent, and families moved on to other work. Today in Ursu Karimabad, that quiet is breaking. The looms are humming again.

At the heart of this revival is the woollen Theevachi cluster — the only one of its kind in Telangana — run entirely by local women. What was once fading is now being carefully rebuilt, thread by thread.

Launched under the M-Suwidha initiative by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Telangana, the cluster aims to revive a centuries-old wool-based livelihood while creating sustainable opportunities for rural women artisans from the Kuruma community.

The decline had been stark. With the arrival of modern machinery in blanket manufacturing, traditional weaving lost ground. Nearly 700 out of 800 families in Ursu Karimabad had given up their ancestral craft and shifted to daily wage labour, working in construction or beedi rolling.

Today, only 90 members continue the Theevachi craft. Of these, 80 are supporting artisans who require skill upgradation to develop intricate motifs and adapt to modern designs. Despite low incomes, many stayed connected to the craft, driven by a desire to preserve their heritage.

Recognising this, NABARD Telangana extended financial and technical support to train 50 women artisans. So far, 25 women have completed training, while another 25 are undergoing skill development. Most of the weavers are under 35, pointing to a younger generation returning to the craft.