Govt buildings to be moved from Musi corridor to Shamshabad, Future City

HYDERABAD: The state government has initiated plans to relocate several government and institutional buildings from the Musi river corridor to new hubs in HMDA layouts at Shamshabad and the upcoming Future City.

The move is part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), which aims to rejuvenate the 55-km river stretch and support the development of ‘Future City’.

Institutions proposed for relocation include the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI), Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM), Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD), Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Training Centre (TGCAB), SC/ST IAS study circles, allied educational facilities and integrated vegetable and flower markets.

The plan may also include additional government offices, institutional buildings and tourism-related infrastructure as identified by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

The government has already provided land along the river for the project. MRDCL has invited requests for proposals to appoint consultants to design the new institutional spaces with a focus on sustainability, resilience and long-term urban growth.