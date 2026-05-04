Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport introduces ‘Park and Fly’ service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has introduced a ‘Park and Fly’ service, allowing passengers to pre-book parking slots online for a smoother travel experience.

The service enables travellers to reserve parking for cars, two-wheelers and other vehicles, including buses and coaches, through the airport’s official website. Once booked, passengers receive a confirmation email, which can be shown at entry points for seamless access to designated zones such as E-9 and E-10.

Introduced amid rising demand for parking, the system allows payment at exit without advance charges and also offers valet services. It is expected to benefit short-trip passengers travelling to nearby cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajahmundry.

Tariffs are structured for both short- and long-term parking. Four-wheelers are charged from Rs 150 for up to 30 minutes, with a daily cap of Rs 750. Two-wheelers start at Rs 40 for one hour and Rs 250 for 24 hours.

Valet services range from Rs 300 for 30 minutes to Rs 900 per day, while commercial vehicles and coaches are covered under separate plans.

Passengers must book slots at least six hours in advance, with bookings valid for 24 hours from the selected check-in time. If primary zones are full, vehicles will be redirected to other available parking areas within the airport premises.