Man dragged on car bonnet for two kilometres in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old man was dragged on a car bonnet for nearly 2 km following a road rage incident at Gayatri Nagar under Meerpet police station limits on Friday. His son was also injured in the incident.

According to the complaint filed by SK Jilani, he and his son SK Faisal (26) were travelling on a scooter from Gayatri Nagar crossroads towards LB Nagar at around 9.30 pm. While taking a U-turn with the indicator on, a car coming in the same direction allegedly obstructed their vehicle.

The car driver reportedly abused them for using the indicator and got into an argument. He then got down from the car and allegedly assaulted Faisal. The driver later returned to his vehicle, pulled Faisal by the hair through the window and began driving.

When Jilani tried to intervene, he held onto the car bonnet. The driver continued to drive, dragging Jilani for nearly 2 km. During the incident, Faisal was dragged for some distance and fell onto a divider, sustaining injuries, including rib injuries and a fracture to a toe on his right foot.

The accused eventually drove towards Mandamallamma crossroads, where he made a U-turn and left Jilani after being chased and stopped by members of the public.

Based on the complaint, Meerpet police registered a case under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (causing bodily pain), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult) and 125 (negligent act) of the BNS, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused is absconding and police are investigating the case.