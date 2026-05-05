Don’t just absorb, train grads: Sridhar to firms

HYDERABAD: Noting that classroom education alone cannot bridge the gap between academic learning and industry readiness, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday urged companies to take direct ownership of skilling and mentoring the state’s vast pool of engineering graduates.

He was delivering the keynote address on industry as a key driver of employability, at the 10th anniversary celebration of PSR Techhub, a Hyderabad-based IT services company.

The minister said, “With nearly 2 lakh engineering graduates passing out of Telangana’s institutions every year, the responsibility of equipping this talent with industry-ready skills could not rest with the government alone. The industry must step forward — not just to absorb this talent, but to actively train, mentor, and shape it.”

Sridhar Babu noted that PSR Techhub has provided employment to over 250 associates and represents how mid-sized, locally built IT enterprises can contribute meaningfully to workforce development.

App for UPSC aspirants

The IT minister later launched PrepMonkey, an AI-based app aimed at supporting aspirants preparing for UPSC and other competitive examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said integrating technology with education can create better opportunities for students. He expressed confidence that PrepMonkey would become a valuable platform for competitive exam aspirants.

Developed by a team of education and technology experts, the platform offers features such as smart notes, answer evaluation, adaptive question banks, real-time performance analysis, and mentor support, reflecting a shift towards personalised and data-driven preparation tools.