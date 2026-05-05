Heatwave drives Hyderabad’s daily tanker demand

HYDERABAD: As the mercury crosses 42°C and the sun beats down relentlessly, Hyderabad is turning to water tankers like never before. The city recorded 2,85,230 tanker bookings in April, up from 2,24,420 in March — an increase of over 60,000 within a month. Officials said the surge reflects a seasonal crisis driven by depleting groundwater levels and drying borewells.
In non-summer months, the city typically requires 7,000–8,000 tankers per day. That demand has now risen to 12,000–13,000 tankers daily, and officials expect it to increase further over the next 30 days as summer reaches its peak.
Demand is highest in areas such as Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally, Manikonda, Doyen’s Colony, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, SR Nagar, Banjara Hills, Nizampet, Quthbullapur, Sahebnagar and Secunderabad, where rapid growth of apartments, hostels, hotels and residential colonies has increased reliance on tanker supply.
Officials said around 48,000 consumers in these areas account for nearly 80% of total tanker demand. The dependence is largely attributed to falling groundwater levels, while nearly 70% of the city does not face significant tanker demand.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is currently supplying about 575 million gallons per day (MGD), with additional needs usually met through groundwater. Summer consumption typically rises by 15–20%.
Officials maintained that there is no water shortage in the Core Urban Region, with regular supply continuing to over 15 lakh consumers. Reservoirs including Krishna, Godavari, Osmansagar, Himayathsagar, Manjira and Singur have adequate water. However, supply cannot be increased beyond the designed capacity, officials pointed out.
At present, over 1,120 tankers are operating through 95 filling stations across the city. Officials said the Board’s jurisdiction now extends up to the Outer Ring Road, covering nearly 2,000 sq km, which has further increased demand. The HMWSSB has appealed to residents to avoid wastage of water, including excessive vehicle washing, sump overflows. It advised against use of treated water for non-domestic purposes.
No major shortage in 70% of city: HMWSSB
Hyderabad recorded over 2.85 lakh tanker bookings in April 2026, up by more than 60,000 from March, amid temperatures above 42°C
Daily tanker demand has risen from 7,000–8,000 in non-summer months to 12,000–13,000, with the next 30 days seen as critical
Demand is concentrated in areas like Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally and Banjara Hills, where rapid urban growth and falling groundwater levels drive reliance on tankers
Around 48,000 consumers account for nearly 80% of tanker demand, while about 70% of the city does not face major shortages
The Water Board supplies about 575 MGD and maintains there is no overall shortage, but rising demand and capacity limits are straining supply management