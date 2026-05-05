Heatwave drives Hyderabad’s daily tanker demand

HYDERABAD: As the mercury crosses 42°C and the sun beats down relentlessly, Hyderabad is turning to water tankers like never before. The city recorded 2,85,230 tanker bookings in April, up from 2,24,420 in March — an increase of over 60,000 within a month. Officials said the surge reflects a seasonal crisis driven by depleting groundwater levels and drying borewells.

In non-summer months, the city typically requires 7,000–8,000 tankers per day. That demand has now risen to 12,000–13,000 tankers daily, and officials expect it to increase further over the next 30 days as summer reaches its peak.

Demand is highest in areas such as Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally, Manikonda, Doyen’s Colony, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, SR Nagar, Banjara Hills, Nizampet, Quthbullapur, Sahebnagar and Secunderabad, where rapid growth of apartments, hostels, hotels and residential colonies has increased reliance on tanker supply.

Officials said around 48,000 consumers in these areas account for nearly 80% of total tanker demand. The dependence is largely attributed to falling groundwater levels, while nearly 70% of the city does not face significant tanker demand.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is currently supplying about 575 million gallons per day (MGD), with additional needs usually met through groundwater. Summer consumption typically rises by 15–20%.