Pony Verma: I was grieving when we cracked Thassadiyya

You’ve often referred to Vidya Balan as your ‘lucky mascot’. What’s the story behind that?

Vidya is known more for acting than dancing, but some of my most satisfying work has been with her. Aami Je Tomar (Bhool Bhulaiyaa) and Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture) are among my most memorable songs. For Ooh La La, I knew it needed a different approach after reading the script. I envisioned multiple looks, an 80s aesthetic, and elements like oranges. When I shared this with the director, Milan Luthria and Ekta Kapoor, they gave me complete freedom — from sourcing truckloads of oranges to shooting at Ramoji Film City. That song was entirely my vision, and I’m very proud of it. This is why I call myself ‘The Ooh La La girl’. (laughs)