Telangana: Oxygen tanker explosion leaves four workers injured

HYDERABAD: At least four persons were injured after an oxygen tanker explosion triggered a series of blasts at an industrial gas filling unit under Pahadi Shareef police station limits on Monday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm at a gas filling station near Babakanta in Jalpally village under Balapur mandal. Police said staff were refilling oxygen cylinders when a leakage developed in a tanker valve.

The leakage caused a powerful explosion, which triggered another tanker to explode, leading to multiple blasts within the premises. Two employees of the unit were injured. A welder from a nearby shop and his customer were also hurt. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and are reported to be stable.

The blasts caused extensive damage, including the collapse of the unit’s rooftop.

Around 10 vehicles, including a DCM and other four-wheelers parked at a nearby welding shop, were damaged. Walls of a nearby furniture shop were affected and window panes of surrounding houses were shattered.

A case has been registered and police are investigating the cause of the explosion.