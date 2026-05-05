Hyderabad

Telangana: Oxygen tanker explosion leaves four workers injured

The blasts caused extensive damage, including the collapse of the unit’s rooftop.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.File Photo | ANI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: At least four persons were injured after an oxygen tanker explosion triggered a series of blasts at an industrial gas filling unit under Pahadi Shareef police station limits on Monday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm at a gas filling station near Babakanta in Jalpally village under Balapur mandal. Police said staff were refilling oxygen cylinders when a leakage developed in a tanker valve.

The leakage caused a powerful explosion, which triggered another tanker to explode, leading to multiple blasts within the premises. Two employees of the unit were injured. A welder from a nearby shop and his customer were also hurt. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and are reported to be stable.

The blasts caused extensive damage, including the collapse of the unit’s rooftop.

Around 10 vehicles, including a DCM and other four-wheelers parked at a nearby welding shop, were damaged. Walls of a nearby furniture shop were affected and window panes of surrounding houses were shattered.

A case has been registered and police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

tanker explosion