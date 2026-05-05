Top Stitch: Curating style and stories

At the heart of it all is their focus on homegrown labels. Nagu shares that this has always been non-negotiable. “Initially, we used to find them, but now we’ve established a name in Hyderabad. Now, people come to Top Stitch because they know that we do quality clothes and that we handpick our labels. We don’t do shows every second month; instead, we do two shows a year — one festive and one in summer, spacing out events with niche, homegrown labels, bridging a gap successfully,” the founder shares, adding that the current summer edit reflects that thought, smaller and more intimate. Nagu adds, “We curate events with several designers, and our festive event is slightly bigger with around 50 to 60 labels taking part, while our summer edit is always small and cosy because we want to create an atmosphere for people to hang out. We do not encourage copycat brands and focus on originality, thinking whether we, our friends, or even our families would wear something, and we curate accordingly based on that instinct.”