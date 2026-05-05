Top Stitch: Curating style and stories

You could tell, almost instantly, that this was not going to be a quick in-and-out shopping stop. The venue was packed, but in an easy, unhurried way. People paused at stalls, picked up pieces, spoke with designers, and then moved on, only to circle back again. It felt less like a marketplace and more like a day people had set aside for themselves.
For Smitha Reddy and Nagu Reddy, founders of Top Stitch, that atmosphere is exactly what they wanted to create. Speaking about how it all began, Nagu says, “We are very passionate about clothes and fashion, and wanted to bring some kind of culture to Hyderabad, not just purely fashion, but also for people to enjoy shopping. We wanted to bring a vibe, so we put together clothes and games. So, women and families can spend a whole day and have a good time, and we really encourage homegrown brands across India.”
At the heart of it all is their focus on homegrown labels. Nagu shares that this has always been non-negotiable. “Initially, we used to find them, but now we’ve established a name in Hyderabad. Now, people come to Top Stitch because they know that we do quality clothes and that we handpick our labels. We don’t do shows every second month; instead, we do two shows a year — one festive and one in summer, spacing out events with niche, homegrown labels, bridging a gap successfully,” the founder shares, adding that the current summer edit reflects that thought, smaller and more intimate. Nagu adds, “We curate events with several designers, and our festive event is slightly bigger with around 50 to 60 labels taking part, while our summer edit is always small and cosy because we want to create an atmosphere for people to hang out. We do not encourage copycat brands and focus on originality, thinking whether we, our friends, or even our families would wear something, and we curate accordingly based on that instinct.”
For now, their focus stays close to home, even as other cities call. “We have been asked a lot to do across, mostly South India and also tier 2 cities like Vijayawada and Vizag. We definitely want to go there, but because of our family commitments and other business commitments, we are restricted to Hyderabad right now. So, we want to give our best here, and then in the future, we will go to different cities,” Nagu notes.
As the crowd continues to move through the space, bags in hand and conversations flowing, it becomes clear that Top Stitch is not just about what you buy, but also about how you feel while you are there.