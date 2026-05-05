Triloka weaves three artistic worlds together

Nayanjyoti Barman

Triloka has been a journey for me, as it began with an open call that received thousands of applications, from which a small group was selected and further narrowed down. Being part of this process motivated me to push my work towards greater clarity and depth. The work I presented draws from this journey of selection, reflection, and growth. Triloka, meaning three worlds, brings together three individual lenses shaped by different backgrounds, stories, and processes, and my work responds to this dialogue while exploring my own narrative. It involves diverse materials and layered processes, and engages with memory, history, and cultural identity, while leaving interpretation open to viewers.