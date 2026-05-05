Ulka Gupta: Finding Her Voice Between Television, Cinema, and Roots

Typecasting, combined with responsibility, meant she had to tread carefully. “I’m the breadwinner of my family, so I continued doing television. But I made sure the roles I chose were impactful,” expresses Ulka. It was a slow shift, one that demanded patience. She adds, “It took time, but I’m glad I broke through with Kerala Story 2.”

The film marked a turning point, not just professionally, but emotionally. “The subject was very serious, so the approach had to be different,” she says. Cast at the last minute, Ulka stepped into a process that required both sensitivity and restraint. “My research into the victims was disturbing. It affected me deeply but also helped me connect with the character,” she shares. What stood out for her was the trust she was given. “I value directors who allow you to explore. When they don’t show you how to act, that’s when your true self as an artist comes out,” she adds.

Parallel to her Hindi film journey has been her growing association with Telugu cinema, an industry she speaks of with genuine admiration. “There’s a sense of devotion on set. It feels like a place of worship,” she says. The language, initially a challenge, soon became part of her process. “Once I started understanding Telugu, I began enjoying it more,” says the actress. Ulka has three back to back Telugu movies lined up for release in 2026.