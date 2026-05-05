Where Nature Meets Memory: A Dialogue Across Time at Kalakriti

“The idea was to create a dialogue,” Rekha says, adding, “Today, there is a renewed focus on indigenous art, even at a national level. These forms are often presented to visiting dignitaries as a reflection of our cultural identity.”

By placing contemporary works alongside folk and tribal traditions, the exhibition invites viewers to see continuity rather than contrast. “People often ask why these two are shown together. But these traditions are living-they are passed from one generation to the next. For instance, Balu Shyam inherited his practice from his father, Jivya. That’s how these lineages continue,” she reflects.

Ultimately, Prakriti – A Quiet Continuum and Living Lineages are less about categorising art and more about understanding its evolution — how nature, memory, and tradition intersect across time.